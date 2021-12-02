UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Police Announces 50% Discount On Traffic Fines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:45 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police announces 50% discount on traffic fines

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines committed in the emirate. The discount can be availed from 5th December, 2021, to 3rd January, 2022.

The decision - which is part of the UAE’s 50th National Day Celebrations - also includes traffic penalty points and the value of impounded vehicles and excludes serious violations.

This step comes to urge all drivers whose vehicles have any violations, to expedite the payment of these violations to take advantage of the discount granted, calling on everyone to adhere to traffic regulations and laws, and to abide by the speeds limit specified on the roads.

