Ras Al Khaimah real estate transactions exceed AED15 billion in 2024

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Lands and Properties sector of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality achieved remarkable results in 2024, recording registered real estate transactions worth over AED15 billion.

This reflects the significant activity in the emirate's real estate sector and the market's robust growth.

A total of 2,985 sales transactions were recorded, surpassing AED6 billion in value. Additionally, 1,224 mortgage transactions were completed, with contract values exceeding AED4 billion, alongside 845 assignment transactions with a total market value of more than AED3 billion.

