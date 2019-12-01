Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death of Saqr bin Tariq Al Qasimi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st December 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received condolences on the death of Sheikh Saqr bin Tariq bin Kayed Al Qasimi from H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

He also received condolences at Khuzam Palace from H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikhs, state officials and citizens.