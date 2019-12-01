UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Accepts Condolences On Death Of Saqr Bin Tariq Al Qasimi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death of Saqr bin Tariq Al Qasimi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st December 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received condolences on the death of Sheikh Saqr bin Tariq bin Kayed Al Qasimi from H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

He also received condolences at Khuzam Palace from H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikhs, state officials and citizens.

Related Topics

Ajman Sharjah Rashid Saud December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Third women judges' conference concludes

39 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai marks UAE National Day with a cont ..

1 hour ago

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

3 hours ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

3 hours ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.