Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Attends Korean Business Delegation Dinner
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 01:15 AM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended this evening a dinner reception held at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah.
The event was hosted by the Korean Business Council and attended by delegations from multinational companies based in the Republic of Korea, along with Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, and Lee Beomchan, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Korean business delegation and exchanged discussions on various topics of mutual interest.
He highlighted the strong bilateral relations with Korea, emphasising the importance of fostering partnerships and strengthening cooperation across various sectors.
He noted that building long-term partnerships contributes to unlocking new economic opportunities, enhancing communication channels, and promoting mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in a rapidly changing world.
The meeting reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to enhance international cooperation with partners worldwide, open new avenues for economic development, and promote cultural exchange with the Republic of Korea.
Recent Stories
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner
OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s largest onshore wind power proj ..
Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance
Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘100,000 Seedlings’ init ..
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Officials stress need for innovative public transport solutions for future citie ..
Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy transition: President of Khalifa ..
World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhabi
Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s administrative practices
RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner for Dubai International Proje ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab Minds 2024 awards
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner2 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s largest onshore wind power project2 minutes ago
-
Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances AI skills of 3,750 healthcare professionals17 minutes ago
-
Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance17 minutes ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt32 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘100,000 Seedlings’ initiative for UAE schoo ..32 minutes ago
-
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility47 minutes ago
-
Officials stress need for innovative public transport solutions for future cities47 minutes ago
-
Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy transition: President of Khalifa University1 hour ago
-
World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s administrative practices2 hours ago
-
RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner for Dubai International Project Management Forum2 hours ago