Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended this evening a dinner reception held at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah.

The event was hosted by the Korean Business Council and attended by delegations from multinational companies based in the Republic of Korea, along with Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, and Lee Beomchan, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Korean business delegation and exchanged discussions on various topics of mutual interest.

He highlighted the strong bilateral relations with Korea, emphasising the importance of fostering partnerships and strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

He noted that building long-term partnerships contributes to unlocking new economic opportunities, enhancing communication channels, and promoting mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in a rapidly changing world.

The meeting reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to enhance international cooperation with partners worldwide, open new avenues for economic development, and promote cultural exchange with the Republic of Korea.