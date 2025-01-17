Open Menu

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Attends Korean Business Delegation Dinner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended this evening a dinner reception held at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah.

The event was hosted by the Korean Business Council and attended by delegations from multinational companies based in the Republic of Korea, along with Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, and Lee Beomchan, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Korean business delegation and exchanged discussions on various topics of mutual interest.

He highlighted the strong bilateral relations with Korea, emphasising the importance of fostering partnerships and strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

He noted that building long-term partnerships contributes to unlocking new economic opportunities, enhancing communication channels, and promoting mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in a rapidly changing world.

The meeting reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to enhance international cooperation with partners worldwide, open new avenues for economic development, and promote cultural exchange with the Republic of Korea.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business UAE Dubai Saud Event From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business deleg ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s l ..

OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s largest onshore wind power proj ..

2 minutes ago
 Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Awar ..

Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance

17 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt

Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘100,000 Seedlings’ init ..

32 minutes ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

47 minutes ago
Officials stress need for innovative public transp ..

Officials stress need for innovative public transport solutions for future citie ..

47 minutes ago
 Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy tra ..

Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy transition: President of Khalifa ..

1 hour ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhab ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s admi ..

Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s administrative practices

2 hours ago
 RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner ..

RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner for Dubai International Proje ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab Minds 2024 awards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East