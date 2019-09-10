Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Faisal

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Jliwy Al Saud.

In the cable, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched a similar cable of condolences to the Saudi King.