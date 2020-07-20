UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On Successful Surgery

Mon 20th July 2020

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on successful surgery

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a cable to Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on the successful surgery he underwent.

In the cable, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah expressed his sincere wishes to Kuwaiti Emir for a speedy recovery, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant him good health and wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a similar congratulatory cable to the Emir of Kuwait.

More Stories From Middle East

