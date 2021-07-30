UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Congratulates Moroccan King On Throne Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar cable to the Moroccan King.

Related Topics

Morocco Saud

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

4 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N to continue fighting for opposition lea ..

PPP, PML-N to continue fighting for opposition leader slots: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Widow of Assassinated Haitian President Moise Says ..

Widow of Assassinated Haitian President Moise Says Hitmen Thought She Was Dead - ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani, Afghan youth hope of future peace, regi ..

Pakistani, Afghan youth hope of future peace, regional progress: COAS

2 minutes ago
 WHO Members United Against Politicization of Inqui ..

WHO Members United Against Politicization of Inquiry Into COVID-19 Origins - Rya ..

2 minutes ago
 US Justice Department Says Treasury Must Hand Over ..

US Justice Department Says Treasury Must Hand Over Trump's Tax Returns to House ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.