Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Congratulates Moroccan King On Throne Day
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar cable to the Moroccan King.