Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khozam area.

He received the greetings of sheikhs, state officials and heads of local government departments as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who congratulated the Sheikh Saud on the occasion of the holy month.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE, its leadership and its people.