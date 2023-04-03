UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Continues To Receive Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khozam area.

He received the greetings of sheikhs, state officials and heads of local government departments as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who congratulated the Sheikh Saud on the occasion of the holy month.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE, its leadership and its people.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Saud Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s m ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s majlis in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

2 hours ago
 Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of ..

Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of philanthropic and charitable ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanfor ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanford University

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.