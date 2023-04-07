Close
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Continues To Receive Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 12:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Thursday received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khozam area.

Sheikh Saud received the greetings of Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President of INTERPOL; senior officials, businessmen, and UAE citizens, who congratulated him on the occasion of the holy month.

On this occasion, the well-wishers prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit this blessed occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and the Rulers of the Emirates, with more progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people and for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

