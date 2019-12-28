UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, Attend Finals Of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the final race meeting of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival for 2019 at the Al Sawan racetrack, in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the final race meeting of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival for 2019 at the Al Sawan racetrack, in Ras Al Khaimah.

The festival drew the participation of a large number of pure-bred Arabian camels from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and owners of pure-bred Arabian camels were present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion Sheikh Saud praised the support given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the heritage sports.

He also lauded the keen following up and encouragement by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

