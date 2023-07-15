RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has issued a Resolution regarding the formation of the board of Directors of the Emirates Club.

The club will be chaired by Yousof Abdullah Al Batran, with Yousof Ali Al Baloushi as First Deputy Chairman and Khalil Ibrahim Al Taweel as Second Deputy Chairman.

The membership of the club will include Abdullah Ibrahim Al Taweel; Thani Salem Al Shehhi; Jamal Ahmed Al Qarsi, and Adel Mohammed Al Khayal.

A resolution was also issued to form the Board of Directors of the Emirates Football Club Company, headed by Yousof Abdullah Al Batran, and Youssef Ali Al-Balushi as Deputy-Chairman as well as five members.

The two resolutions are effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.