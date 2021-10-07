UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Grants Government Employees 6-days Paid Leave To Visit Expo

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler grants government employees 6-days paid leave to visit Expo

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed to grant Ras Al Khaimah government employees a 6-days paid leave to enable them to visit Expo 2020 Dubai and enjoy the immersive experiences and innovations presented at this global event which is being held under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

The move reflects the UAE's wise leadership keenness to attain the desired goals from hosting this mega event that aims to enhance knowledge exchange between diverse cultures and civilisations in line with the UAE's role and vision to build bridges of human cooperation and better future for coming generations.

