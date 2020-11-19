UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‏Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Issues 50% Reduction On License Renewal Fees For MICE Sector

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:15 PM

‏Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues 50% reduction on license renewal fees for MICE sector

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued a directive to reduce trade license renewal fees and fines for violations issued by any local entities or departments by 50% for exhibition and events companies in Ras Al Khaimah for a period of 12 months.

The initiative aims to support the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry in the UAE – a vital economic sector and one that is facing a challenging time due to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative reflects Sheikh Saud’s commitment to continuously monitoring the progress of various vital economic sectors and assisting them where necessary in order to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic and ensure that the Emirate's economy continues to progress and maintain its competitiveness across all areas.

The Ruler’s directives for the MICE sector are the latest in a series of procedures aimed mainly at reducing the burden on companies and guaranteeing business continuity.

These included exemptions on registration fees for many companies, as well as on license and residency renewal fees. The incentives covered all business sectors in Ras Al Khaimah, including economic activities, tourism, government services, the environmental sector, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), retail and investments.

Sheikh Saud’s directives support Ras Al Khaimah’s business community by maintaining a stable economic landscape and encouraging the flow of further foreign investment into an Emirate that continues to demonstrate its resilience, competitiveness and great economic potential.

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah enacted a set of measures earlier this year to ensure business continuity. The procedures can be classified into three categories: canceling or postponing payments; providing counsel; and offering marketing support according to the business activities of the entity in question.

Related Topics

Business UAE Progress Saud All Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Downtown Dubai to celebrate New Year’s Eve with ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

17 minutes ago

Malik Amin chairs meeting of WG

17 minutes ago

UK, EU Post-Brexit Trade Talks Suspended Over COVI ..

18 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Finals results

19 minutes ago

Refugee resettlement plunging in 2020: UN

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.