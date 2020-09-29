UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Issues Resolution Restructuring RAKTA's Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuring RAKTA's Board of Directors

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued Resolution No.7 of 2020, restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, RAKTA.

The Resolution named Nasser Salem Obaid Mardad as chairman, Youssef Mohamed Ismail, as vice-chairman, and a number of other members.

The Resolution, based on Emiri Decree No. 1 of 2008, specified that the term of membership in the authority’s Board of Directors shall be three years, starting from the date of issuance of the decision. It also stipulated that the Board - after the end of its membership term - shall continue to perform its duties until a new board of directors is formed or the term of its membership is renewed.

