UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Lauds Emirate's Achievements In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praised the achievements that Ras Al Khaimah accomplished during 2022 across various sectors, underscoring the importance of continued efforts to bring about more successes in the new year.

In a statement carried by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office official Twitter account, H.H.

Sheikh Saud said, “2022 has been a year of notable achievements across a variety of vital sectors, driven by our ambitious strategic plan; a team spirit that motivates our organisations to deliver enhanced performance and greater synergy; and the hard work and dedication of all people who reside in Ras Al Khaimah.”

“In the New Year, we look forward to realising more of our ambitions, with a renewed and determined commitment to serving our society and shaping a bright future for generations to come,” he added.

Related Topics

Twitter Saud Media All Government

Recent Stories

President calls for accelerated engagements, coope ..

President calls for accelerated engagements, cooperation with Norway in diverse ..

52 minutes ago
 DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sp ..

DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sponsoring sporting competitions

1 hour ago
 IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

3 hours ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.