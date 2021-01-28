Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdulaziz.

In his cable,Sheikh Saud prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the family of Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent similar cable of condolences to the Saudi King.