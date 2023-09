Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Emir.