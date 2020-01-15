UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Offers Condolences To Al Zaabi Family

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaabi family

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, offered today condolences on the death of Aysha Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi.

Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Mohammed expressed their heartfelt condolences to her family. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

