Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has ordered the release of 110 prisoners in the Emirate ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The decision reflects H.H. Sheikh Saud’s keenness to give these prisoners a second chance at a new life, as well as to ease the burden on their families.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, called on relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to process the release of the prisoners, in close coordination with the RAK Police.

Counsellor Hassan Saeed Muhammed, Attorney General of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said that H.H. Sheikh Saud’s decision reflects his commitment to giving the pardoned prisoners a second chance to reintegrate into the community, as well as to spread happiness among their families.

The prisoners are incarcerated at the RAK Punitive and Correctional Establishment and have been serving sentences for various charges.