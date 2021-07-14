UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Pardons 174 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:15 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 174 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 174 prisoners serving various sentences in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The decision reflects H.H. Sheikh Saud’s keenness to give these prisoners, who have shown good conduct, a second chance at a new life, as well as to ease the burden on their families.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, called on relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to process the release of the prisoners, in close coordination with the RAK Police.

Counsellor Hassan Saeed Muhammed, Attorney General of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, thanked H.H. Sheikh Saud’s for this gesture and said it reflects his commitment to giving the pardoned prisoners a second chance to reintegrate into the community, as well as to spread happiness among their families.

Related Topics

Police Saud All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

9 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

34 minutes ago

Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in t ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.