UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Pardons 208 Inmates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 208 inmates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 208 inmates from penal and correctional facilities in the emirate for good conduct considerations ahead of Eid Al Adha.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, called for the necessary measure to implement the order by His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in coordination with the General Directorate of Ras Al Khaimah Police before the auspicious occasion.

The gesture comes within the framework of H.H. Sheikh Saud's keenness to provide the inmates a chance to start a new chapter in life, bring joy to their families, and help reintegrate them into society.

Related Topics

Police Saud From

Recent Stories

Executive Secretary of UNCCD admires Malik Amin As ..

5 minutes ago

China foreign service trade up 2.6 pct in H1

6 minutes ago

Students stage protest against Dera board

6 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 485.61 poi ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt successfully alleviating rural poverty: l ..

6 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.