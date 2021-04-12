Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 213 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 213 prisoners on the occasion of Ramadan and pledged to pay off their debts.

Sheikh Saqr's initiative shows his keen interest in bringing joy to the inmates and their families ahead of the holy month of fasting.

In the same context, H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and head of the Judicial Council, issued directives to speed up the release of the pardoned inmates in co-ordination with the emirate's law enforcement authorities.

The Attorney-General of Ras al-Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, described the pardon as a window of hope for the inmates and their families, and a fresh opportunity for prisoners to start a new life as good members of society.