Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 356 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The decision reflects Sheikh Saud's keenness to give these prisoners a second chance to begin a new life and ease the burden on their families.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, called on relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to process the release of the prisoners in close coordination with the RAK Police.

Counselor Hassan Muhaimid, Attorney General of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said that H.H. Sheikh Saud's decision reflects his commitment to giving the pardoned prisoners a second chance to reintegrate into the community, and spread happiness among their families.