Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th August 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, this morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Diyafa Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The visitors wished them well and for further progress and pride to the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also received Eid Al Adha greetings from Sheikhs, key officials in the government and private sector departments, top military and police officials, dignitaries, diplomats, citizens and residents.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.