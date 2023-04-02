Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanford University

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sheikha Amneh bint Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office, today received a group of graduates of Stanford University in the United States.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the graduates and discussed with them the importance of higher education and life-long learning in enabling individuals to keep pace with the rapid developments and challenges the world faces.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud stated that one of Ras Al Khaimah’s Primary objectives is to continually improve the standard of higher education in the emirate so that young people have the knowledge and understanding to contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE and help create a bright future for generations to come.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah added that developing the skills of young people and preparing them for the future is a key priority for the emirate, as this measure will help enhance the country’s economic development.

During the meeting, the Stanford graduates expressed appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the generous and hospitable reception they received.