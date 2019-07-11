Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Mauritanian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Thursday Mohammed Al Heiba, Ambassador of Mauritania, whose diplomatic mission in the UAE has commenced.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the newly-appointed Ambassador of Mauritania and wished him success during his assignment.