(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Tuesday Mustafa İlker Kilic,Turkish Consul General in Dubai.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the newly appointed Consul General and wished him success in his assignment.