Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Ruler mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid in phone call with Mohammed bin Rashid

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today called His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to offer his sincere condolences over the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Saud prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.