Ras Al Khaimah Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Eid Grand Musalla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, will offer Eid Al Adha prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents will also perform the prayer alongside the ruler.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud will exchange Eid greetings with Sheikhs, ministers, heads of Federal and local government departments, dignitaries and other well-wishers.