Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd May 2021 (WAM) - The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned the death of Sheikha Shamsa bin Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, who passed away this evening.

The Ruler’s Court has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.