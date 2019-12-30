UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Set To Dazzle World With Fireworks Display On New Year's Eve

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) This year, Ras Al Khaimah is ready to create history with its fireworks show as part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations that will feature two record-breaking bids: the use of the most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously (190) and the spell-binding sight of the "longest firework firewall".

Preparations have entered the final stages for the fireworks display, measured against stringent guidelines set by adjudicators from Guinness World Records. Every aspect of the 190-drone record attempt is being fine-tuned to perfection, while specifics are being finalised to create the "longest firework waterfall", with the fireworks hung on wires at a distance measuring 4,000 metres, in the hope of breaking the current record of 3517.23 metres recorded in Fukuoka, Japan.

The pyro-drones theme will also entail recreating the key monuments of Ras Al Khaimah through laser displays and pyrotechnics as the display builds to its grand finale.

A spokesperson for the organising committee for RAK NYE 2020 said, "While Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s Eve has set Guinness World Records in the past two years, this year, the innovative two record bids are the first-of-a-kind, assuring a magnificent display.

We are putting the final touches and are working closely with the adjudicators to ensure the show will be unlike any other."

In addition to the fireworks display, Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve promises to be spectacular, with a wide range of activities to enthral people of all ages.

At Al Marjan Island, the main venue for the event, there are activities for children that will keep audiences engaged until the countdown to the fireworks show.

A high-level organising committee comprising members of Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra and others, is leading preparations for the event.

