Ras Al Khaimah Sets Requirements For Reopening Restaurants, Cafes And Gyms As Of 3rd June

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ras Al Khaimah sets requirements for reopening restaurants, cafes and gyms as of 3rd June

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKDED, has issued two circulars today outlining a series of requirements and procedures for reopening restaurants, cafes and gyms in the emirate, each of which will be allowed to resume operations as of Tuesday, 3rd June, 2020, provided they meet certain requirements.

These measures are in line with precautions undertaken to ensure the health and safety of customers while ensuring business continuity and maintaining RAK’s sustainable development.

In this first circular RAKDED has urged all restaurants and cafes to conduct COVID-19 examinations on all employees to ensure they are negative, sending any staff members who have developed respiratory symptoms home and committing them to seek medical attention immediately. Employees are required to wear protective masks and gloves as a precautionary measure, while customers are encouraged to do the same. Staff members and customers with temperatures exceeding 38 Celsius should be denied entry.

The circular called for shisha to be prohibited in the first phase of implementation – a requirement that will be re-evaluated in the future in accordance with the directives of health authorities in the UAE. Comprehensive and periodic sanitisation must be conducted, in addition to disinfecting equipment each morning, evening and whenever necessary, while recording all such operations.

Establishments are permitted to welcome customers up to 50 percent of its maximum capacity. It is necessary to create spacing, interfaces and borders between tables to prevent mixing and crowding, with 2 metres between each table. Only four people are allowed per table. If there is a larger number, the tables that fit the number will be combined and spacing created between seats.

All food and beverages must be served in disposable, single-use Styrofoam containers, utensils and/or cups. It is advisable to serve food in single-sized portions intended mainly for one customer to avoid sharing plates as much as possible.

The circular called on restaurants and cafés to encourage e-payment solutions and credit cards to avoid the use of cash, as well as to provide hand sanitisation essentials across the entire establishment, including on every table, which should be disinfected immediately after customers leave. Self-service tables and open buffets are to be avoided, and F&B outlets are required to abide by the working hours set for operating food establishments.

RAKDED has issued another circular outlining the requirements and procedures for reopening gyms in Ras Al Khaimah.

The circular stressed the need to test all staff at the facility for COVID-19 and ensure that each of them wears protective masks and gloves as a precautionary measure to prevent transmission. It also calls for workers and visitors to abide by all prevention instructions, while temperatures of all employees and patrons must be taken on arrival, denying entry to anyone recording a body temperature above 38 Celsius.

Seating and waiting areas must remain closed, while the main hall of the gym and all equipment should be sanitised periodically. Equipment should be placed two metres apart and direct physical contact between gym attendees should be avoided. Moreover, patrons are required to wear masks and gloves whenever possible, and the gym should provide hand sanitisers in all common areas. Facilities are only allowed to utilise up to 50 percent of their maximum capacity and jacuzzis, swimming pools, massage facilities and saunas must be periodically disinfected.

The two circulars urged all parties to abide by these regulations and procedures and take them seriously, noting that RAKDED will be conducting periodic inspections to assess compliance and take the necessary measures in order to ensure public health and safety, as well as business continuity.

