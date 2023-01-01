UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Sets Two Guinness World Records With New Year's Fireworks Spectacle

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 10:45 AM

Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records with New Year&#039;s fireworks spectacle

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) Ushering in the New Year in legendary fashion, Ras Al Khaimah, already the holder of several world records for its renowned fireworks performances, welcomed 2023 with a mesmerising pyro-musical show, smashing two Guinness World Records titles.

Securing the title of the ‘largest number of operated multi-rotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display’ with record-breaking 671 operated drones, and setting a brand-new world record for the ‘largest aerial sentence formed by multirotors/drones created with 673 drones, the 12-minute spectacle lit up the sky with a jaw-dropping pyrotechnic performance and larger-than-life fireworks display.

Attracting visitors from around the world, the show featured state-of-the-art drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats. Covering a stretch of over 4.7 kilometres, it reached a height of 1,100 metres and smashed the previous record of 458 drones. Culminating in a ‘Happy New Year 2023’ message to signal new beginnings, the drones then seamlessly transitioned into the Emirate’s iconic ‘RAKashida’ logo to tie back to the destination. Taking inspiration from the ‘kashida’ concept in Arabic calligraphy – a line that connects letters to form a word – the logo represents the Emirate’s three uniquely recognisable natural elements: the sea with its perpetual swelling and subsiding, the desert with its undulating dunes, and the mountains with their staggering elevations.

Commenting on this year’s world record-breaking fireworks show, Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, “Ras Al Khaimah has once again proven its position as a leading tourism destination that welcomes people from all over the globe. Not only have we set two new Guinness World Records titles for our #RAKNYE2023 celebrations, but we’ve also given thousands of visitors and residents a New Year’s Eve show that they’ll never forget. This marks a great start to what is set to be a hugely exciting and busy year for us as we continue to build the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination for 2023.”

The dazzling fireworks show was also visible from the many hotels lined up from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra while many thousand others followed the celebrations live on raknye.com. The festivities saw over 30,000 visitors and hotels across the Emirate fully booked, making it the most visited show to date.

Related Topics

World All From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st January 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting E ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting Egyptian security forces in Ism ..

10 hours ago
 Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

15 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

15 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.