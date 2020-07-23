UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah: Seven Health Centres, Four Hospitals To Provide Free Coronavirus Tests

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospitals to provide free coronavirus tests

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team, announced that seven health centres and four hospitals, as well as local preventive medicine and mobile medical teams and Sheikh Saud Charitable school in Al-Mairid area, will perform free coronavirus, COVID-19, tests for all citizens and residents, as part of the efforts of the UAE’s leadership and government to protect public’s health.

These free of charge COVID-19 tests will be also conducted for all personnel working in various commercial establishments, industrial, industrial and construction sectors, commercial centres, food stores, delivery services, and others.

Major General Al Nuaimi made the announcement while chairing a meeting of the team, which was held remotely and was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Economic Development, the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, the Department of Public Services, the Centre for Emergency, Crisis and Disasters in Ras Al Khaimah, and all relevant authorities.

The meeting discussed the latest situation about the coronavirus pandemic in Ras Al Khaimah and how to increase testing in the emirate.

Al Nuaimi also presented the locations of the testing centres, which are distributed around the emirate, and explained the formation of field teams to visit workers who were not tested in their homes.

The launch of the testing centres reflects the leadership’s keenness to enlarge the scope of testing and is in line with the efforts to detect and treat infections at an early stage, to limit the spread of the virus, especially with the return of employees to their offices.

