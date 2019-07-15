UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Low Pit Chen, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Dubai, have discussed strengthening mutual ties and economic issues that contribute to reinforcing the investment cooperation between the two sides.

Al Nuaimi said that the emirate seeks to reinforce cooperation with Singapore and establish a strong partnership that better contributes to economic development. There are several sectors in both countries that offer great investment opportunities, including tourism, health care, construction, and manufacturing.

He further highlighted that Ras Al Khaimah demonstrated significant growth during the last 10 years, which was a result of the continuous efforts made by the government to enhance the economy and establish its position as an attractive investment destination, supported by the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

"The UAE Government has issued many decisions to stimulate, activate and facilitate businesses, specifying 122 economic activities to become eligible for 100 percent foreign ownership, which shall positively affect the economy on a short and long term basis, and offer the opportunity to international companies to expand their business in the UAE," Al Nuaimi added.

He invited the Consul-General to participate in the events set to take place in Ras Al Khaimah, including the International Exhibition for SMEs and the 7th Arab Conference of Investment in food Security.

Chen, in turn, underscored the importance of reinforcing and activating investment relations, noting that there are many companies from Singapore seeking meetings with Emirati investors, to find new markets for their products and discuss the available investment opportunities in both countries across different sectors.

