Ras Al Khaimah, Slovenia Discuss Fostering Economic Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Oto Pungartnik, Ambassador of Slovenia to UAE, have discussed means of fostering economic ties.

The meeting highlighted the opportunities for cooperation between the private sector establishments in RAK and Slovenia. Al Nuaimi showcased the investment potentials of Ras Al Khaimah, the services and facilities provided by RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the available business opportunities under its unique investment environment.

He also highlighted the upcoming events which shall be hosted by Ras Al Khaimah including the International SMEs exhibition and the 7th Arab Conference of Investment in food Security which will take place in December.

Pungartnik, in turn, noted that Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fast-rising cities in the economic sector; and discussed the available opportunities for private businesses. He further stated that companies in Slovenia are interested in meeting a number of Emirati businessmen to discuss economic cooperation.

Slovenia offers a wide range of investment opportunities in education, trading, logistics services, tourism, and manufacturing, while the country offers a unique business environment as well as the great facilities, he added.

The meeting touched on mutual partnership as well as the competitive services and benefits that facilitate and encourage the companies to expand their business in Ras Al Khaimah and Slovenia.

