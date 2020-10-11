Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation with Rwanda

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry received Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE, to further develop mutual business plans and to increase the efforts to reinforce the cooperation in the economic and investment sectors and to benefit from the available opportunities and explore the investment opportunities offered by both parties.

The meeting which was held recently at RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry in presence of Arifa Saleh Al Falahi, board member, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed Hassan Al Sabab, Director-General of RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Eman Al Hayyas, Deputy Director-General for Trade Services and Business Development in the Chamber.

Al Nuaimi stated that Rwanda owns high-quality raw materials which are used in various industries and products manufactured in many countries across the world. The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah can benefit from such raw materials as it accommodates over 6000 industries producing different kinds of products. He further underscored the importance of the cooperation between the two sides to find and provide the incentives that encourage the investors and business owners and to explore the investment opportunities in the markets of both sides, this shall contribute to building exceptional foundations for reinforcing the mutual business cooperation.

Al Nuaimi added that there are many strategic opportunities that shall enhance the business relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Rwanda and support their economic positions, as the emirate is one of the attractive economic destinations in the region, while Rwanda is a fertile country and represents a unique gate to the African Union States, he affirmed the commitment of Ras Al Khaimah to provide many services, share the investment experience and coordinate and cooperate with the Embassy of Rwanda in UAE to provide the necessary information and data that serve the business communities of both sides.

Ambassador Emmanuel Hategeka, stated that the main purpose of the visit is to closely explore the opportunities offered by Ras Al Khaimah and the development witnessed by the emirate in the last few years, in addition to discussing the cooperation between Rwanda and the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. He pointed out that the companies in Rwanda seek to develop economic partnerships with the companies in Ras Al Khaimah, particularly in the ceramics and cement sectors and the other key industries, he noted that Rwanda offers encouraging incentives and legislations that contribute to the easiness of investment in the country.

The Ambassador invited the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry to sign a cooperation agreement with its Rwandan counterpart to maintain the suitable foundations that reinforce the relations between the private sectors in Rwanda and Ras Al Khaimah and to support the sustainable development for both sides.