Ras Al Khaimah To Host 'MENA Leaders Forum' In October

Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAKTDA, today announced that the emirate will be hosting the World Travel and Tourism Council, WTTC, middle East and North Africa Leaders Forum 2019 on 2nd October.

The forum will be organised for the first time in the region, bringing together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s travel and tourism sector.

The one-day event will engage 150-200 leaders in keynotes and panel discussions focusing on key themes, including challenges and investment opportunities; job creation and skill development; climate and environment action; and digital disruption.

Commenting on the announcement, Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, said, "We are pleased to be hosting the inaugural edition of the WTTC Middle East and North Africa Leaders Forum in Ras Al Khaimah and introducing our beautiful destination to key leaders and delegates from the travel and tourism industry in the region.

Tourism is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most important economic sectors and is considered a key engine for continued GDP growth and job creation in the UAE."

In turn, Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of WTTC, said, "WTTC is thrilled to be bringing our Leaders Forum to Ras Al Khaimah, a destination that embodies everything that is so exciting and innovative about tourism in the Middle East & North Africa region. The Forum is a great space in which business leaders can meet with government, media, and industry experts to share knowledge and plan for sector growth in the years ahead."

The World Travel and Tourism Council is the body which represents the travel and tourism private sector globally. Members include over 170 CEOs, chairs and presidents of the world’s leading travel and tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries.

