UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ras Al Khaimah To Host 'Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum' Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:15 PM

Ras Al Khaimah to host 'Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum' Next Week

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAKTDA, has announced that it is set to host the World Travel & Tourism Council, WTTC, middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum 2019 next week.

The forum will take place on 2nd October at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah for the first time in the region and will bring together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s Travel and Tourism sector.

The one-day programme is set to bring together government agencies, industry associations, CEOs and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, in an effort to explore contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

‘Leading by Example’ is one of the key panel discussions, set to discuss investment opportunities and key challenges faced by the region in its journey to establishing itself as a global hub for travel and tourism. The panel discussions are also going to delve on the need for skill development and job creation with the sector’s promising contribution to the economy; sustainable development with climate action being top on agenda; and the leveraging the digital disruption to the sector’s benefit.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, "We are delighted to host the first edition of the WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum in Ras Al Khaimah. We look forward to welcoming all delegates and hope to impress them with a spectacular diversity of landscapes and authentic Arabian hospitality that Ras Al Khaimah is known for. The opportunity to host this prestigious industry forum comes at a pivotal time as we aim to fuel a sustainable tourism-driven economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as guided by our current Destination Strategy 2019-2021. Tourism remains one of the key drivers of the Emirate’s continued growth in GDP and employment."

The World Travel & Tourism Council is the body which represents the Travel and Tourism private sector globally. Members include over 170 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world’s leading Travel and Tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. WTTC works to promote Travel and Tourism as one of the world's largest economic sectors, supporting one in 10 jobs (319 million) worldwide and generating 10.4% (US$8.8 trillion) of world GDP in 2018.

Related Topics

Africa World Job Middle East Hub October 2018 2019 Media All From Government Industry Top Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), SSGC e ..

3 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

3 minutes ago

It Is Up to Donbas Conflict Participants to Make D ..

3 minutes ago

Student lay dead in New Zealand university dorm fo ..

6 minutes ago

Croc-spotting drone patrol takes off Down Under

6 minutes ago

Three-day 6th Islamabad Literature Festival to sta ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.