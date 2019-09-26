Ras Al Khaimah to host 'Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum' Next Week

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAKTDA, has announced that it is set to host the World Travel & Tourism Council, WTTC, middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum 2019 next week.

The forum will take place on 2nd October at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah for the first time in the region and will bring together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s Travel and Tourism sector.

The one-day programme is set to bring together government agencies, industry associations, CEOs and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, in an effort to explore contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

‘Leading by Example’ is one of the key panel discussions, set to discuss investment opportunities and key challenges faced by the region in its journey to establishing itself as a global hub for travel and tourism. The panel discussions are also going to delve on the need for skill development and job creation with the sector’s promising contribution to the economy; sustainable development with climate action being top on agenda; and the leveraging the digital disruption to the sector’s benefit.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, "We are delighted to host the first edition of the WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum in Ras Al Khaimah. We look forward to welcoming all delegates and hope to impress them with a spectacular diversity of landscapes and authentic Arabian hospitality that Ras Al Khaimah is known for. The opportunity to host this prestigious industry forum comes at a pivotal time as we aim to fuel a sustainable tourism-driven economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as guided by our current Destination Strategy 2019-2021. Tourism remains one of the key drivers of the Emirate’s continued growth in GDP and employment."

The World Travel & Tourism Council is the body which represents the Travel and Tourism private sector globally. Members include over 170 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world’s leading Travel and Tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. WTTC works to promote Travel and Tourism as one of the world's largest economic sectors, supporting one in 10 jobs (319 million) worldwide and generating 10.4% (US$8.8 trillion) of world GDP in 2018.