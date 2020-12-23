Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) The 2021 Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) will be held in Ras Al Khaimah on 22nd - 23rd March, 2021, at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

The summit - held under theme, ‘Arab Aviation in the New Normal’ - will bring together global experts to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the industry, the aftermath, and the road to recovery for a stronger future.

Endorsed by Arab Governments and previously held in many Arab counties, the Arab Aviation Summit 2021 will be hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAK TDA) and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Alpha Aviation academy, and others.

Industry experts will discuss the role Aviation and Tourism will play in the post-pandemic economic recovery, contribution of the sector to domestic economies, the impact it has on other sectors, and value added to the economic diversification narrative of the region.

They will evaluate the challenges and opportunities faced by the aviation sector in the new normal phase and share ideas and strategies to address them in the coming months as the industry is set to gain traction with the availability of the vaccine.

A white paper, based on deliberations of participants, will be presented at the closing ceremony of the summit.

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAK TDA, said, "As the Gulf Tourism Capital for the second consecutive year in a row, our priority is to showcase the summit as the most successful one to date by welcoming leading experts from around the world and facilitating a socially distant and safe environment for the discussion of key topics that will advance the aviation and tourism sectors."

"As the sector gains growth in the coming months, we believe it is important that the industry stakeholders come together to find common ground that they can leverage to benefit all. Through an open dialogue that combines private and public sectors, we aim to develop a roadmap for the regional industry in what the Summit’s theme call - the new normal," said Frederico Fernandes, Conference Producer of Arab Aviation Summit.