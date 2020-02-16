UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah To Host Energy Summit In June

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah announced that it would host its first energy summit next June as part of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, under the theme ''Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy''.

The summit will take place at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre on 15th and 16th June, 2020, and will bring together international thought-leaders and trailblazers, along with decision-makers from the government and private sector.

The RAK Municipality Department, organiser of the event, said the meeting will gather a wide range of keynote speakers and participants from the energy industry, including government bodies, regulators, developers, building owners and managers, consultants, contractors, project managers, bankers, and utilities and power companies, to discuss the evolving role of governments on sustainability and energy efficiency, hybrid energy mix, electric and hybrid vehicles, renewable energy sources, water reuse and efficient irrigation, and emerging technologies.

The event seeks to enhance dialogue within the industry, and cross-learning opportunities across similar strategies in the region and the world, the organiser added.

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah considers energy efficiency and the adoption of renewable energy as important drivers for the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy.

The RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 targets 30 percent electricity savings, 20 percent water savings and 20 percent renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040. The strategy, already well underway through a multitude of programmes and initiatives, connects with Federal strategies and supports the UAE’s commitment to climate change mitigation as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

