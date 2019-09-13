Ras Al Khaimah to host Middle East’s first Stevie Awards

(@FahadShabbir)

The Stevie Awards, known widely as the ‘business Oscars’, has reached an agreement for a strategic partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, RAK Chamber, for the first annual Middle East Stevie Awards to be held in Ras Al Khaimah in February 2020

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) The Stevie Awards, known widely as the 'business Oscars', has reached an agreement for a strategic partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, RAK Chamber, for the first annual middle East Stevie Awards to be held in Ras Al Khaimah in February 2020.

The Middle East Stevie Awards will recognise innovation in the workplace from across 17 MENA countries and the awards programme and gala prize-giving ceremony will be held in Ras Al Khaimah for the first three years and at least every other year thereafter. The announcement was accompanied by a call from Stevie Awards - the world’s premier business awards programme - for entries for the inaugural edition.

RAK Chamber highlighted the significance of Ras Al Khaimah hosting the first Middle East Stevie Awards, saying that it was in line with Ras Al Khaimah Government’s ongoing concerted drive to showcase the Emirate as a premium destination for business, tourism and lifestyle.

"Hosting the inaugural edition of the Middle East Stevie Awards here in Ras Al Khaimah is a significant accomplishment, and another noteworthy milestone to add to the Emirate’s successful track record, continuing on the same path of progress that has been taking place across all sectors, in line with the directives of our wise leadership," said Mohamed Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of RAK Chamber.

"RAK Chamber is committed to supporting the regional business community and empowering it to move forward and excel on a global scale," Al Nuaimi added. "With that in mind, we collaborated with the prestigious Stevie Awards to bring their positive programme to the region. The Middle East Stevie Awards can serve as a powerful instrument for companies around the region to benchmark and enhance their performance, empower their human resources, and promote prosperity and excellence in the Middle East.

The awards will be sponsored by RAK Chamber, with Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office as media partner.

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the business world, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace in programmes such as The International Business Awards , The American Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Middle East Stevie Awards is the eighth Stevie Awards programme and the first Stevie Awards to be created in four years.

"I was extremely gratified when the RAK Chamber approached us about partnering with them on a new Stevie Awards programme for the Middle East and North Africa," said Michael Gallagher, founder and executive chairman of the Stevie Awards. "We have recognised the achievements of executives, entrepreneurs, and organisations across the region for many years in our other programmes. The time is right for the region to have its own Stevie’s programme. We are excited to launch the Middle East Stevie Awards, and look forward to the first gathering of Stevie Award winners in the programme in RAK in February."

The agreement is part of the Chamber’s efforts to provide a credible and highly regarded programme to celebrate distinguished companies across a variety of business fields, which is reflective of the Emirate's strategy to promote innovative thinking as a means to further development, in line with the UAE’s strategic goals.

The Middle East Stevie Awards are open to all government and private sector entities in the Middle East and North Africa.