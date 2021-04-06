UrduPoint.com
‏Ras Al Khaimah To Host World Aerial Sports Championship In September

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

‏Ras Al Khaimah to host World Aerial Sports Championship in September

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah is set host the World Aerial sports Championship for the first time from 24th to 28th September, 2021.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the tournament is set to bring together contestants from over 28 counties in the Arab world and Europe.

The Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre – affiliated with the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry – is set to hold a joint press conference with representatives from the International Sport Network Organisation on Wednesday at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Convention Centre to announce hosting the Championship.

Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the press conference will welcome high-ranking officials from the International Sport Network Organisation, along with various media outlets and will unveil details about the Championship, the support given by the official sponsor, and information about participating countries.

