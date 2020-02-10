UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Unveils 'Jais Adventure Peak' On UAE’s Highest Mountain

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Ras Al Khaimah unveils 'Jais Adventure Peak' on UAE’s highest mountain

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAKTDA, has announced that it officially unveiled the Jais Adventure Peak, a collection of iconic adventure attractions perched atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais.

The Emirate’s latest adventure tourism offering includes the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour and Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park, in addition to the brand new Jais Adventure Centre and Jais Sky Maze.

Strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as the fastest growing tourism destination in the middle East, the Jais Adventure Peak will further support Ras Al Khaimah in attracting guests of all ages with a love for exploration and adventure. It will also heighten anticipation to experience all that Ras Al Khaimah has to offer, through a host of family friendly outdoor activities.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented, "The eagerly anticipated launch of the Jais Adventure Peak will not only add to the Emirate’s diverse hospitality offering but will also elevate the undeniable appeal of Jebel Jais itself. The Jais Adventure Peak captures Ras Al Khaimah’s adventurous spirit through a series of adrenaline-pumping experiences that will leave a lasting impression on our guests and unforgettable memories."

Jais Sky Maze promises a thrilling experience suspended ten metres above ground. Spanning two levels, the Jais Sky Maze calls out to adventure seekers of all ages to take to the sky and navigate through several obstacles including rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more.

