Ras Al Khaimah witnesses 4% growth in number of visitors in 2019

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah witnessed a growth of around 4 percent in terms of the number of visitors in 2019, when it received 1.12 million visitors, as per a report issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Proceeds from available rooms witnessed a strong increase, reaching US$114.90, one of the highest in the region, highlighting the emirate’s strong annual occupancy rates averaging 74 percent.

The increase in the number of visitors last year was due to a range of activities launched by the emirate, including the Jebel Jais Zip-line, the "Ras Al Khaimah Festival of Visual Arts," the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the Tough Mudder UAE and the UAE Tour.

The Authority organised 122 orientation tours, participated in 20 tourism exhibitions, and conducted 34 promotional trips in 16 countries to establish its presence. It also organised 63 workshops in 12 countries, including the UK, Germany, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Scandinavia, and other countries in central and eastern Europe.

The Authority also revealed a remarkable growth in the number of visitors, with those coming from Russia, India and Kazakhstan increasing by 13 percent, 10.5 percent and 15 percent, respectively, compared to 2018. This trend was reflected in other markets, for example, the number of visitors from Poland increased by 14 percent.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Authority, said that the emirate achieved positive results in 2019, witnessing an increase of nearly 4 percent in terms of the number of visitors from key markets, adding that the implementation of the three-year strategy, titled, "Destination Ras Al Khaimah 2019," which aims to attract a wider segment of tourists and visitors, also focusses on visitors with high-added value, such as those who attend events, conferences and exhibitions.

In 2020, many important commercial events will be launched, highlighting the offers that Ras Al Khaimah provides to travel and hospitality industry leaders from around the world, including at the "International Vacations Exhibition 2020," the largest travel fair held in the Netherlands.

The Authority's agenda this year also features many events. It will participate for the first time in the International Exhibition of Incentives, Meetings and Events, IBTM, held in Barcelona in November, and the International Tourism Exchange Exhibition, ITB, in Berlin, as well the IMIX exhibition in Frankfurt, the largest event for incentive tourism, meetings and events in Germany held from 12th to 14th May.

Ras Al Khaimah was chosen in 2019 as the capital of Gulf tourism, and under the framework of its commercial and marketing activities, the tourism capital of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries, which will continue throughout the year.