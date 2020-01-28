UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah’s First Catholic School Officially Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, has officially inaugurated the new St. Mary’s Private High School in Ras Al Khaimah, the first catholic school in the emirate.

After cutting the ceremonial ribbon, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that RAKEZ Academic Zone is keen to attract more educational institutions as part of Ras Al Khaimah’s goal of achieving internationally recognised standards of education.

He added, "The opening of this distinguished school in Ras Al Khaimah is a great achievement for the emirate as it is another step on the road towards H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah's vision of an inclusive and robust education system that caters for every segment of society and instills the values of tolerance, respect and a strong work ethic in its students.

"Building schools and other educational institutions is an investment in our children and the future, as well as being a key pillar of Ras Al Khaimah’s broader strategy for its prosperous future," added Sheikh Ahmed.

The British curriculum school, which has capacity for 1,800 students and will operate from the Foundation Stage, FS, to A-level.

Located in the Khalifa bin Zayed City area of Ras Al Khaimah, the school opened in September 2019 and is already welcoming more than 300 students a day to its state-of-the-art campus.

The opening was attended by Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia.

