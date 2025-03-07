Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

ABU DHABI/BRACKLEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team has announced that Emirati driver Rashid Al Dhaheri joins its Junior Team, making him the first middle Eastern driver to be selected for this prestigious F1 development initiative.

This historic milestone marks a significant moment in UAE sporting history, reflecting the growing global diversity within Formula 1.

Al Dhaheri, the UAE’s rising motorsport star, has consistently demonstrated talent and exceptional determination, and work ethic throughout his karting and junior racing career. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS has followed his progress, recognising Al Dhaheri’s potential.

Expressing his gratitude, Al Dhaheri said, “I am deeply honoured to join the Mercedes-AMG Junior Team. This is a dream come true, and I am incredibly grateful to Toto Wolff and the entire Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team for their trust in me and this incredible opportunity.

"I will give my absolute best every single day to grow, improve, and make the most of this privilege. I am eager to work with the team’s world-class experts and learn from their unparalleled experience in the sport,” he added.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Junior Driver Programnme is renowned for its commitment to developing young racing talent, combining state-of-the-art facilities, technical expertise, and motorsport experience.

The programme has a proven track record of preparing drivers for the highest levels of competition, as demonstrated by the recent promotion of Kimi Antonelli, who was announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for the upcoming Formula 1 season.