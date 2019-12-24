Rashid Al Dhaheri voted best Mini driver of 2019 season

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) Karting fans from all around the world recently elected young Emirati karting star, Rashid Al Dhaheri, as the best Mini driver of the 2019 season.

The result took into consideration two distinctive parameters: first, the ranking points based on the results obtained during the season, and second, the votes of fans.

The close of this season has seen the motorsport community showing more and more interest in Rashid’s achievements; whether it is a page created solely for him, or one created to archiving his race results, his name does not go unnoticed.

Mohamed Ben Sulayem, FIA Vice President, tweeted, "Well done Rashid, you are the best Mini driver of 2019. Congratulations, I admire young talents and I encourage you to keep performing."

Through such appreciated visibility, the result of the poll gives even more credit to Rashid’s performance and offers the public the opportunity to get to know who he is and what he has accomplished. The result also reflects Rashid’s complete dedication to his sport and his drive and determination that leads him to constantly refine and improve his driving skills.

Rashid said, "I am honoured to be recognised by many motorsport fans as the best driver in my category and I would like to thank all the fans who voted for me.

This shows that my performance is catching attention and public support provides the added motivation that pushes me to always enhance my abilities and remain among the top drivers. My gratitude towards all those who believe in me is immeasurable and I will continue to thank them by winning more titles with my team, Parolin Racing Kart."

The 2019 season marks a significant step forward in Rashid’s tempo. Over the last months, the young driver ramped up his performance, exploiting the full potential of his Parolin Kart. After its recent WSK Super Master Series successes, for which Rashid contributed by winning the WSK Super Master Championship, the WSK Euro Series Championship and the Rok Cup Italia, Parolin Racing Kart has confirmed his place among the top international karting teams.

Behind the wheels of his kart, Rashid demonstrated great competitiveness over the course of the season and took a decisive lead over his opponents. The young racing driver advanced strongly throughout the 2019 season with top performances, winning several races and culminating with a victory at the race and championship of the world’s greatest karting race in Macau at the start of the month.

This is the first time that a young driver from the middle East had reached this level of competitiveness in the early stages of the motorsport scene.