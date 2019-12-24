UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Al Dhaheri Voted Best Mini Driver Of 2019 Season

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

Rashid Al Dhaheri voted best Mini driver of 2019 season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) Karting fans from all around the world recently elected young Emirati karting star, Rashid Al Dhaheri, as the best Mini driver of the 2019 season.

The result took into consideration two distinctive parameters: first, the ranking points based on the results obtained during the season, and second, the votes of fans.

The close of this season has seen the motorsport community showing more and more interest in Rashid’s achievements; whether it is a page created solely for him, or one created to archiving his race results, his name does not go unnoticed.

Mohamed Ben Sulayem, FIA Vice President, tweeted, "Well done Rashid, you are the best Mini driver of 2019. Congratulations, I admire young talents and I encourage you to keep performing."

Through such appreciated visibility, the result of the poll gives even more credit to Rashid’s performance and offers the public the opportunity to get to know who he is and what he has accomplished. The result also reflects Rashid’s complete dedication to his sport and his drive and determination that leads him to constantly refine and improve his driving skills.

Rashid said, "I am honoured to be recognised by many motorsport fans as the best driver in my category and I would like to thank all the fans who voted for me.

This shows that my performance is catching attention and public support provides the added motivation that pushes me to always enhance my abilities and remain among the top drivers. My gratitude towards all those who believe in me is immeasurable and I will continue to thank them by winning more titles with my team, Parolin Racing Kart."

The 2019 season marks a significant step forward in Rashid’s tempo. Over the last months, the young driver ramped up his performance, exploiting the full potential of his Parolin Kart. After its recent WSK Super Master Series successes, for which Rashid contributed by winning the WSK Super Master Championship, the WSK Euro Series Championship and the Rok Cup Italia, Parolin Racing Kart has confirmed his place among the top international karting teams.

Behind the wheels of his kart, Rashid demonstrated great competitiveness over the course of the season and took a decisive lead over his opponents. The young racing driver advanced strongly throughout the 2019 season with top performances, winning several races and culminating with a victory at the race and championship of the world’s greatest karting race in Macau at the start of the month.

This is the first time that a young driver from the middle East had reached this level of competitiveness in the early stages of the motorsport scene.

Related Topics

World Driver Young Rashid Macau Lead Middle East Euro Federal Investigation Agency 2019 All From Best Top Race Mini

Recent Stories

NAB prosecutor failed to visit Miftah Ismail in ja ..

8 minutes ago

NAB files reference against ex minister, DG QDA, o ..

14 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Local Govt Commission for ICT wit ..

15 minutes ago

Two Launch Complexes for Angara Rockets Built at P ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Built 2 Launch Pads for Angara-Class Rocket ..

15 minutes ago

ZHO, King Salman Centre for Disability Research in ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.