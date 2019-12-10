UrduPoint.com
Rashid Al Dhaheri Wins Macau International Kart Grand Prix Championship

Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

MACAU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Eleven-year-old Emirati, Rashid Al Dhaheri, secured the first place, making him an unrivalled champion as this conclusive win allowed him to increase his lead at the Macau International Kart Grand Prix Championship in the x30 cadet category and secure the 2019 title.

This makes it two in two with Rashid also gaining the first-place finish in Macau in the previous 2018 season.

The world-class karting circuit in Macau was the theatre for the last major race meeting of the season, widely regarded as a must-win event for the best up-and-coming talent and the route to single-seater racing cars, where Al Dhaheri achieved four international Championships and multiple podiums.

The course of this year makes Rashid the most successful Mini driver on the podium for the year 2019.

As has been the trend for much of the racing season, Rashid exceeded expectations in Macau to achieve an outstanding performance throughout qualifying to place him on the first row and ultimately win this prestigious last race. Since qualifying on pole position on Friday, it was clear that Rashid would be very competitive over the weekend.

On Saturday, he was the author of a great round of heats, allowing him to start the final from the front row. In the final on Sunday, a great start from the young Emirati put him in the lead from the first curve and he never looked back while achieving the best lap during the race in 00"55"37.

Rashid said, "I am happy and proud to fly the UAE flag in Macau that is one of the world’s most prestigious racing tracks. I want to thank the team for their full commitment and support this season; the title is a collective victory. We should all be proud of what we achieved today together. Next year, we will continue to work hard together and keep up the momentum."

Fausto Ippoliti, Team Principal and Ex-Formula 3000 Champion, said, "In motorsport and more especially in karting, performance is all about adaptability to changing racing conditions and as shown this season, Rashid has carried this out so well. If Rashid continues to perform that way, and I am convinced he will, then he is set to have a glorious motorsport career ahead of him".

Now, Rashid and his team are looking forward to the next year’s new season to win new titles that will open the doors of the single-seater racing cars’ categories.

Marco Parolin, Parolin Racing Kart Team Principle, said, "We are extremely pleased to conclude our racing season with a victory in Macau. This win was the cherry on top of Rashid’s sensational season. He has proven to be competitive in different conditions this year, showing a great ability to adapt to any circumstance. We will soon start work to prepare another successful season in 2020."

