Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Emirati driver Rashid Al Dhaheri came home in second place in the first race of the new Formula Regional middle East Championship at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina circuit.

Formula Regional is the next step up from Formula 4 (F4) and brought together 28 of the world’s best young drivers to compete on the F1 track in Abu Dhabi.

The 2025 Formula Regional Middle East Championship has five rounds: three will be at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, one at the Dubai Autodrome and the final round will be at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.

Al Dhaheri’s car is prepared by PREMA Racing the team he will drive for in the main Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), which starts in April this year.

Commenting on the race, Al Dhaheri said, “Formula Regional is a new challenge for me, and I know I am up against some of the best up-and-coming drivers from around the world, so I will have to fight for every point, but I have a great team and great support, so know we can achieve a lot this year.”